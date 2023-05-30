Coroner IDs go-kart operator killed in wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The go-kart operator who was killed in a wreck Sunday in Shreveport has been identified by the Caddo coroner’s office.

He is 52-year-old Shawn Williams, of Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 3700 block of St. Vincent Avenue occurred at 9:19 p.m. Sunday.

Williams died just after 9:21 p.m. after the northbound go-kart he was driving made a U-turn and was struck by another northbound vehicle, the coroner’s office reports.

An autopsy was ordered.

The crash on St. Vincent Avenue between Midway Avenue and Dickinson Street is being investigated by Shreveport police.

At one point Sunday, there were six Fire Department units and eight police units on the scene of the crash.

