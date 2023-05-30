Convicted felon arrested after police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man previously convicted of a felony has now been arrested again for allegedly fleeing from police during a chase.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sunday, May 28 around 7:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a white Chevy Impala at the intersection of Bethune Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Police say the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

Police say the driver was seen throwing a gun from the window during the chase.

The driver, identified as Shamanquel Rainey, 30, eventually stopped and was arrested. Police say they were able to recover the gun he reportedly threw out of the window. Police also say Rainey was in possession of a schedule I narcotic. He’s also banned from having a firearm because he has prior felony convictions.

Rainey is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule I narcotics, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated obstruction of a highway, obstruction of justice, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say no injuries were reported.

