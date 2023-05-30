Argument between brothers reportedly leads to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

The incident occurred outside of the Chevron gas station near the intersection of Monkhouse and Interstate Drive.

Officials say two brothers were arguing when one of them shot the other. The injured brother was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

