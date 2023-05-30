2 women shot during trail ride over Memorial Day weekend in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two women were shot at a trail ride in Red River Parish over Memorial Day weekend, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.

It happened Sunday, May 28 close to midnight on Fielder Road.

The organizer of the event posted on Facebook Monday afternoon issuing an apology about the incident to both women shot. The women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

“I know it’s a lot of things that could’ve been done different. When you have over 4,000 people in one spot it’s hard to control,” said the trail ride organizer, Richard Logan Jr.

The organizer also says a horse was stolen from the event. Sheriff’s office officials say the horse was recovered later that night.

Officials say during the event, a fight started and shots were fired, striking two women. Authorities say the organizer never applied for a permit for the event, so the sheriff’s office canceled the trail ride portion. However, the organizer had already paid for a band, sold tickets, and advertised on social media. Some people still brought horses to the event, officials say.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation.

