Warm and mainly dry for this Memorial Day

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off partly cloudy and mild with wake up temperatures in the 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be warm once again with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and a few spots touching 90. Moisture has increased slightly and this could bring a few storms to our east Texas counties during the afternoon but most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry.

It’s more of the same for Tuesday and Wednesday with warm temperatures and just a slight chance of afternoon storms, mostly favoring east Texas. Highs both days will be nearing 90. Humidity will be slightly more noticeable but still not bad for this time of year.

For Thursday and Friday, moisture levels will briefly decrease and as a result, our slight storm chances will drop even more. It will continue to be toasty with highs both days in the low 90s along with a good amount of sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it finally looks like we’ll see a more substantial push of moisture moving north off the Gulf of Mexico and this will bring a better chance of storms to the entire region. It will definitely feel more humid with this flow off the gulf and temperatures will stay summer like with highs each day near 90.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

