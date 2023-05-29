Getting Answers
Typical early summer pattern ahead

By Jeff Castle
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll be seasonably hot and humid the rest of the week with occasional chances for showers and storms through the upcoming weekend.

Spotty showers and storms will fizzle out heading through this evening. We’ll be mostly clear overnight with comfortable temperatures settling back into the mid 60s by morning.

Tuesday will start off sunny. Some clouds will bubble up into the afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Temperatures will warm to around 90 with just a touch of humidity. The chance of rain is around 20%. Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday.

Rain chances will dwindle Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be about average for the start of June with afternoon highs near 90 and morning lows around 70.

Showers and storms will increase again for the upcoming weekend. We’ll be hot and little humid with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows around 70.

Have a great rest of your Memorial Day!

