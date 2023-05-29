Shooting claims a life on Andrews

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male is dead as a result of a Memorial Day shooting in the Allendale/Lakeside area of Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the deadly gunfire in the 1500 block of Andrews Street was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday (May 29).

Detectives are just now arriving on the scene where multiple people are visibly upset.

According to police, the male suspect told the victim he better not come to his house, the victim did so anyway and the suspect allegedly shot at the victim.

The suspect then reportedly barricaded himself in the house. He was told to come out with his hands up; he did so with no further incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

