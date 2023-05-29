Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

People enjoy last day of Mudbug Madness ‘23

You’ve got live music, lots of food, cold brew as well as a host of desserts
By Tamer Knight
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sunday (May 28) is the last day of the 2023 Mudbug Madness, one of Shreveport’s largest and most popular Cajun festivals.

You’ve got live music, lots of food, cold brew as well as a host of desserts for those of you with a sweet tooth.

KSLA News 12′s Tamer Knight spoke with one attendee Sunday who said it’s a great way to spend quality time.

“We just came here to eat the crawfish, have a good time, spend some quality time with family and friends.”

The festivities continue until 11 p.m. Sunday at Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department

Latest News

One person hurt when vehicle hits tree
People enjoy last day of 2023 Mudbug Madness
People enjoy last day of 2023 Mudbug Madness
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Resident escapes house fire unhurt
95 Louisiana churches approved to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church