People enjoy last day of Mudbug Madness ‘23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sunday (May 28) is the last day of the 2023 Mudbug Madness, one of Shreveport’s largest and most popular Cajun festivals.

You’ve got live music, lots of food, cold brew as well as a host of desserts for those of you with a sweet tooth.

KSLA News 12′s Tamer Knight spoke with one attendee Sunday who said it’s a great way to spend quality time.

“We just came here to eat the crawfish, have a good time, spend some quality time with family and friends.”

The festivities continue until 11 p.m. Sunday at Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport.

