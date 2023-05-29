Officer-involved shooting reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.

They were summoned to a welfare concern on Old River Road at 1:44 p.m. Monday (May 29), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police have had at least 20 units on the scene between Old River Circle and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Two Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location at 2:02 p.m., according to dispatch records.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Louisiana State Police has been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.