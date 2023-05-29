Getting Answers
Louisiana Downs planning events for entire family on Memorial Day

Track is open on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and select Tuesdays during season
Louisiana Downs racing on Sunday from Bossier City
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - “And, they’re off!”

Horse racing returns for another weekend at Louisiana Downs. Sunday, just under 10 different races were held.

The venue will host a big event, geared towards the whole family on Memorial Day.

Beginning at 2:00 on Monday, a series of races will get underway. Besides horse racing, there will be different battles among exotic animals, among other fun festivities.

For more information on what’s planned for Memorial Day, call Louisiana Downs at 318-742-5555.

