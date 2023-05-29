Louisiana Downs planning events for entire family on Memorial Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - “And, they’re off!”

Horse racing returns for another weekend at Louisiana Downs. Sunday, just under 10 different races were held.

The venue will host a big event, geared towards the whole family on Memorial Day.

Beginning at 2:00 on Monday, a series of races will get underway. Besides horse racing, there will be different battles among exotic animals, among other fun festivities.

For more information on what’s planned for Memorial Day, call Louisiana Downs at 318-742-5555.

