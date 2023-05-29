Getting Answers
La. Tech student graduates after overcoming difficult obstacles

By Tamer Knight
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Thousands have been celebrating around the world as graduation season comes to a close.

One graduate says hard work and determination are what got him across the stage.

Mar‘Kwan Brown, now a Louisiana Tech Alumni for the Class of 2023, holds his interdisciplinary studies degree close to his heart. Brown was a full-time student and an employee at the Neighborhood Walmart in Ruston. He was faces with a number of obstacles during his time as a college student since leaving Shreveport back in 2017.

“One of the major struggles was losing my car and it made it very difficult to get around to campus to work and I went to Walmart and got a bike. It helped me for about a week and a half, two, but then that last week I was on my way home, luckily I was close to my house, but it just broke down on me.”

He says his family became extremely worried about his safety, but admired his perseverance.

“He was determined. Many nights I was scared by him walking home from Walmart at night in a small town like Ruston,” Barbara Wilson, Brown’s grandmother.

Initially going to school for mechanical engineering, Brown said dealing with the car troubles impacted his grades. However, he didn’t let the obstacle stop him. Now with a degree and a car that gets him where he needs to go, Brown says he looks forward to staring a career in real estate.

“To be honest, it was a big weight off of my shoulders because all of the things that I went through. It felt like the end wasn’t anywhere near. I just kept pushing through it. Once I finally got there, I’m not going to lie it took everything in me to hold back the tears and everything that was built up from all the years of struggle.”

