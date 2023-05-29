Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

How to honor fallen troops on Memorial Day

(WNDU)
By Michael Barnes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day is a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the armed forces.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, and holding family gatherings. However, there are many more ways to honor those who passed.

The National Moment of Remembrance is one way to show your respects. At 3 p.m., Americans are asked to pause whatever they’re doing and have a minute-long moment of silence.

“It was asked to be done at 3 p.m. because that’s when most of the families have gathered, they’ve already visited the cemeteries and they’re doing their little barbeques in the backyards,” said VFW Commander Randy Campbell.

Another way to honor the fallen is by placing flags at veteran’s cemeteries, or hanging one outside of your home.

KSLA SALUTES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hurt when vehicle hits tree
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps
Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Memorial Day: How to honor fallen troops
Meaning behind the Buddy Poppy flower
Meaning behind the Buddy Poppy flower
Memorial Day events honor fallen troops
LCpl. Thomas Adams of Baton Rouge, a Marine killed during Operation Desert Storm, will be...
Baton Rouge Marine killed in Operation Desert Storm to be honored in Washington DC