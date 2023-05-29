How to honor fallen troops on Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day is a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the armed forces.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, and holding family gatherings. However, there are many more ways to honor those who passed.

The National Moment of Remembrance is one way to show your respects. At 3 p.m., Americans are asked to pause whatever they’re doing and have a minute-long moment of silence.

“It was asked to be done at 3 p.m. because that’s when most of the families have gathered, they’ve already visited the cemeteries and they’re doing their little barbeques in the backyards,” said VFW Commander Randy Campbell.

Another way to honor the fallen is by placing flags at veteran’s cemeteries, or hanging one outside of your home.

