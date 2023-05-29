Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Haughton High School senior Jase White one of 12 nationally named Bassmaster All-American

White is the first Buccaneer to sign collegiate fishing scholarship
Haughton High School senior Jase White named Bassmaster All-American
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - “I want to fish for the rest of my life. Fishing as a career is the overall dream.”

Jase White holds trophy following tournament
Jase White holds trophy following tournament(KSLA)

The nation’s next great fisherman is in our backyard. Haughton High School’s Jase White received a recent boost to help get him there.

“So, I was in class at the time and I was just talking to my teacher, " says White. “All of a sudden, I got a text on my phone and it was from my sister. She was asking for an update on it. I already knew that some news had already came out, so I checked my phone.”

The message received was him being named one of 12 Bassmaster High School All-Americans. The honor is given to the top prep anglers, who are in grades 10-12, and maintain, at least, a 2.5 grade point average.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet, " says White. “We have our tournament beginning of June. When I get to meet the other All-Americans, then it’ll start to hit me.”

Jase White fishing on the waterway
Jase White fishing on the waterway(KSLA)

White’s love for the waterways began before his time as a Buccaneer.

“I caught my first fish when I was three. So, my dad and grandpa have had it going on for years. I started tournament fishing when I was 10. Since then, I’ve kept it going.”

Jase White fishing as a young child
Jase White fishing as a young child(KSLA)

In 2022 alone, White had six wins along with five top six finishes. His success earned him a fishing scholarship with Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.

“I was in my sophomore year and I was looking at colleges. I knew I wanted to go for fishing. From there, we just kind of built a relationship. Come the end of my junior year, I decided that’s where I officially wanted to go. I had my signing earlier this year. So, it was pretty sweet.”

Jase White's signing day at Haughton High School
Jase White's signing day at Haughton High School(KSLA)

Despite his success, there’s still work to be done. That includes, perhaps, discovering the next Jase White.

“Everyone who has helped me along the way, just trying to put back into the community. We have our junior middle school league. I’ve been helping out with their tournaments. It’s pretty sweet. Kind of seeing the next group of kids who are going to be fishing in a high school series. You never know, they could be the next All-Americans one day.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU named NCAA Regional host site
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
KSLA Sports - May 27, 2023
LSU women's basketball national championship team visits the White House on May 26, 2023.
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win