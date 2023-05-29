Getting Answers
First responders working a major accident

At least 14 units are on the scene
(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are working a major accident.

The wreck on St. Vincent Avenue occurred at 9:19 p.m. Sunday (May 28), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Fire Department has six units on the scene between Midway Avenue and Dickinson Street. Eight police units also are there.

Exactly what happened is not immediately clear.

KSLA News 12 is working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.

