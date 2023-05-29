First responders working a major accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are working a major accident.

The wreck on St. Vincent Avenue occurred at 9:19 p.m. Sunday (May 28), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Fire Department has six units on the scene between Midway Avenue and Dickinson Street. Eight police units also are there.

Exactly what happened is not immediately clear.

KSLA News 12 is working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.

