ETBU baseball looks ahead to World Series after winning Marshall Super Regional

Tigers to face Salisbury next week in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Tigers have sights set on World Series after defeating Laverne
By Chris Demirdjian and Adam Ledyard
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Destiny continues to be on #15/19 East Texas Baptist University’s side as they punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament winning the Marshall, Texas Super Regional Championship. It took two games on day two of the Super Regional as ETBU won the final game, 14-6, over the University of Laverne after losing the first game of the day, 9-8. ETBU is now 40-13 on the year. 

The Tigers now face Salisbury, beginning Friday, June 2 at 4:30.

