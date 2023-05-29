ETBU baseball looks ahead to World Series after winning Marshall Super Regional

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Destiny continues to be on #15/19 East Texas Baptist University’s side as they punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament winning the Marshall, Texas Super Regional Championship. It took two games on day two of the Super Regional as ETBU won the final game, 14-6, over the University of Laverne after losing the first game of the day, 9-8. ETBU is now 40-13 on the year.

The Tigers now face Salisbury, beginning Friday, June 2 at 4:30.

