Resident escapes house fire unhurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A resident escaped a burning house unhurt, authorities say.

The fire in the 7100 block of Louise Street was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday (May 28), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene between Dollarway Drive and Lilac Lane at 1:58 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Jeffrey Witte said.

The nine units and 22 personnel had the fire under control by 2:11 p.m.

Now an investigator is trying to determine what started the fire in the single-story, wood-frame house.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.