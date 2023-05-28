Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Resident escapes house fire unhurt

Firefighters had the fire under control within 16 minutes
(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A resident escaped a burning house unhurt, authorities say.

The fire in the 7100 block of Louise Street was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday (May 28), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene between Dollarway Drive and Lilac Lane at 1:58 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Jeffrey Witte said.

The nine units and 22 personnel had the fire under control by 2:11 p.m.

Now an investigator is trying to determine what started the fire in the single-story, wood-frame house.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

