Pretty hot and humid week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The long weekend continues across the ArkLaTex, as does the lovely weather we have been lucky to have! Warm, but relatively comfortable all things considered with highs this afternoon easily reaching the upper-80s across much of the region. We will still be warm into the late evening hours before eventually dropping to the mid-60s across the ArkLaTex.

Tomorrow, the final day of our long weekend sees highs in the low-90s and the continued wall-to-wall sunshine. There is a slightly higher chance for an isolated storm or two thanks to slightly higher humidity. It will be comfortable, but only as comfortable as a day in the low-90s can be. Be sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen tomorrow. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s with mainly clear skies.

We spend the entire week bouncing between the upper-80s and low-90s with the low-90s winning out for most days. Isolated to scattered storm chances continue through the week thanks to the heat and humidity. It won’t be comfortable but it won’t be oppressive. Going into the weekend we see slightly higher rain and storm chances but it still is not looking widespread at all.

