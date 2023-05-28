One person hurt when vehicle hits tree

NEAR MIRA, La. (KSLA) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle hit a tree.

The one-vehicle accident happened at 3:32 p.m. Sunday (May 28) in the 16900 block of Atlanta Mira Road.

That’s immediately northwest of the Mira community in northern Caddo Parish.

The injured person was taken by EMS to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rod White said. Information about the seriousness of that person’s injuries was not immediately available.

At one point, there were four units from Caddo Fire District 8, three units from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and two from North Caddo Medical Center on the scene between Mira Myrtis Road and Munnerlyn Chapel Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

