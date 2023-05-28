Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

One person hurt when vehicle hits tree

Victim rushed to Shreveport hospital
(Jamal Smalls)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MIRA, La. (KSLA) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle hit a tree.

The one-vehicle accident happened at 3:32 p.m. Sunday (May 28) in the 16900 block of Atlanta Mira Road.

That’s immediately northwest of the Mira community in northern Caddo Parish.

The injured person was taken by EMS to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rod White said. Information about the seriousness of that person’s injuries was not immediately available.

At one point, there were four units from Caddo Fire District 8, three units from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and two from North Caddo Medical Center on the scene between Mira Myrtis Road and Munnerlyn Chapel Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department
New building for LSU Health Shreveport to open fall 2023
$84M building to open fall 2023 at LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Resident escapes house fire unhurt
New building for LSU Health Shreveport to open fall 2023
$84M building to open fall 2023 at LSU Health Shreveport
Family and supporters protest death of Joseph Taylor.
Family & supporters protest, demand justice in death of Joseph Taylor
LSU Health Shreveport adding finishing touches to $84M center