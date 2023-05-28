FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: The LSU/FSU spread sees some big movement, Luton Town pulls off the unthinkable in English soccer, another chain sandwich shop comes to New Orleans.

FOOTBALL

FanDuel Sportsbook released an LSU/Florida State spread a few months back. The Seminoles opened as a 1-point favorite.

This past week, Caesars Sportsbook released their own line on the matchup, and it’s quite different this time around. LSU is now a 2.5-point favorite over the ‘Noles.

What changed in the last few months? Possibly a strong spring for quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Tigers adding running back Logan Diggs, or stability at linebacker with Omar Speights joining Harold Perkins at linebacker.

Florida State will be a formidable opponent for LSU. With the talents of QB Jordan Travis, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive end Jared Verse, the Seminoles will be a preseason top-10 squad.

Last season, Florida State won this matchup by a single point. This time around, I expect another nail-biter.

FÚTBOL

It’s called soccer’s “richest game.” The winner of the English Championship playoff moves onto the English Premier League. It’s worth $200 million over the next three years to the team that wins at Wembley Stadium.

This year, the big match pitted Coventry City against Luton Town. The game decided on penalty kicks, went the way of Luton Town.

Nine years ago, Luton Town was in non-league football. Next season, they’ll be in the English Premier League. The Hatters win in the playoff on penalty kicks. Luton Town goalie is #USMNT player Ethan Horvath.



Only nine years ago, “The Hatters” were playing in non-league football (the fifth tier) in England.

They play in a stadium that only seats 10,000, Kenilworth Road, and is a 120 years old.

It’s a true underdog story. For now Luton Town can soak up the love, but in three months they’ll be playing Manchester City, Arsenal, and Newcastle. Good luck, it’s going to be a bumpy road in the top flight.

FOOD

In New Orleans, the poboy is the most popular sandwich in the city.

But, the love of the poboy still doesn’t stop the national chain sandwich shops coming to our city.

Subway, Quiznos (only one left in Elmwood), Jimmy John’s (thanks Drew Brees), and Firehouse Subs are around New Orleans.

Now another national chain has arrived, Jersey Mike’s on Veterans Blvd.

Jersey Mike’s runs commercials during a ton of sporting events. I’ve actually had a sandwich from this spot in Houston and Tampa Bay within the last year. They slice the meat right in front of you, which is a crowd-pleaser.

Now I’ll always love a poboy, but there’s also room in this city for national chain sandwich shops.

