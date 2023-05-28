Getting Answers
Family & supporters protest, demand justice in death of Joseph Taylor

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and supporters gathered to protest the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Joesph Taylor on Saturday, May 27.

Protestors marched around the Caddo Courthouse.

Taylor was fatally shot by an SPD officer in April during a traffic stop. Officials say Taylor was armed during the incident.

Taylor’s family and friends say he did not deserve to have his life taken.

“He mattered to us. You can’t just take his life and think we won’t care, that we’re going to be ok. You took something, you took somebody. That meant something and were gonna keep coming out every week, every weekend no matter how long it takes, it doesn’t matter until we get what we want. We want justice and we want all three officers arrested,” said Shelise Smith.

The group has held several protests before, and they say they will continue to protest until they receive justice.

