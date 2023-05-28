Baton Rouge Marine killed in Operation Desert Storm to be honored in Washington DC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native, who was serving in the US Marine Corps when he was killed during Operation Desert Storm in 1990, will be honored on Memorial Day during a ceremony in Washington D.C., according to the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.

The NDSWM said LCpl. Thomas R. Adams is one of the 375 names that will appear on its own patch and carried by a veteran of Operation Desert Storm during the 2023 National Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29.

A spokeswoman for the group said LCpl. Adams was 21 years old when he was killed in a helicopter crash.

She added Willie Dixon, a veteran of the operation, will be carrying Adams’ name during the parade.

