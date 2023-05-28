Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Baton Rouge Marine killed in Operation Desert Storm to be honored in Washington DC

LCpl. Thomas Adams of Baton Rouge, a Marine killed during Operation Desert Storm, will be...
LCpl. Thomas Adams of Baton Rouge, a Marine killed during Operation Desert Storm, will be honored during a ceremony in Washington D.C. on Memorial Day.(Credit: National Desert Storm War Memorial Association)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native, who was serving in the US Marine Corps when he was killed during Operation Desert Storm in 1990, will be honored on Memorial Day during a ceremony in Washington D.C., according to the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.

The NDSWM said LCpl. Thomas R. Adams is one of the 375 names that will appear on its own patch and carried by a veteran of Operation Desert Storm during the 2023 National Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29.

A spokeswoman for the group said LCpl. Adams was 21 years old when he was killed in a helicopter crash.

She added Willie Dixon, a veteran of the operation, will be carrying Adams’ name during the parade.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department

Latest News

(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
People enjoy the last day of 2023 Mudbug Madness
People enjoy last day of Mudbug Madness ‘23
LDWF
Boating season kicks off on Memorial Day for LDWF, agency offers boat safety tips
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree