$84 M building to open fall 2023 at LSU Health Shreveport

The LSU Health Shreveport campus is getting its first new building in 15 years!

The Center for Medical Education is an $84 million project that is about 90 percent completed.

Chancellor Dr. David Guzick says the new building will bring a variety of opportunities for students.

“We’re unveiling a brand new curriculum housed by a brand-new medical education building, $84 million, that has all sorts of things in it. Besides classrooms, it has a fitness facility with a basketball court and aerobics area. We’ll have a culinary area that will deliver healthy food for the faculty and staff. Instead of large classrooms we have these small group learning spaces so that the students can educate one another.”

It is expected to be open for students to use this fall.

