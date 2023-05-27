Warm and sunny Memorial Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope your plan is to get outside today because it’s going to be beautiful! Sunny skies, highs in the upper-80s, and low humidity so it will be comfortable as well. It’s a great weekend to get out to Mudbug Madness at the Festival Plaza, just don’t forget your sunscreen and water! Lows tonight will eventually drop to the mid-60s but we will still see the 70 into midnight.

Tomorrow is a rinse and repeat of today with sunny skies all day and highs in the upper-80s. Lower humidity will stick around tomorrow so it will stay comfortable the entire day. Another fantastic day to get out and enjoy! A very similar Sunday night awaits us tomorrow night.

We warm to the low-90s on Monday with more humidity so it’s likely to get uncomfortable that day and going deeper into the week. Thanks to the humidity we will see increased chances for afternoon thunderstorms, though they will be scattered in nature. We stay warm through the entire week.

