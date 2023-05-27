Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Warm and sunny Memorial Day Weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope your plan is to get outside today because it’s going to be beautiful! Sunny skies, highs in the upper-80s, and low humidity so it will be comfortable as well. It’s a great weekend to get out to Mudbug Madness at the Festival Plaza, just don’t forget your sunscreen and water! Lows tonight will eventually drop to the mid-60s but we will still see the 70 into midnight.

Tomorrow is a rinse and repeat of today with sunny skies all day and highs in the upper-80s. Lower humidity will stick around tomorrow so it will stay comfortable the entire day. Another fantastic day to get out and enjoy! A very similar Sunday night awaits us tomorrow night.

We warm to the low-90s on Monday with more humidity so it’s likely to get uncomfortable that day and going deeper into the week. Thanks to the humidity we will see increased chances for afternoon thunderstorms, though they will be scattered in nature. We stay warm through the entire week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
police sirens generic photo
Man reportedly shoots himself after police chase
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road; suspect arrested
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him

Latest News

Warm Memorial Day Weekend
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Nice Memorial Day weekend
Warm, but mostly quiet holiday weekend ahead!
Warm Saturday
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Nice Memorial Day weekend
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update