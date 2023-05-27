Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

The quiet weather continues until further notice

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A gorgeous day out there and for once even I was able to get outside and enjoy it! Temperatures reached the upper-80s across the board in the ArkLaTex and the sunshine hasn’t stopped all day! It stayed comfortable too, yes it is warm, but it’s not that bad out there. Tonight, we’ll actually get pretty cool but we’ll see the 70s going into midnight. Eventually, we’ll drop to the low-60s as clear skies allow for significant cooling.

Tomorrow is much of the same. Sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s. Really nothing else is expected. It will still be quite comfortable thanks to that backdoor cold front we saw move through late last night and this morning. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow night, dropping to the upper-60s.

Memorial Day will be much of the same but warmer with highs in the low-90s, there is a slight chance for some thunderstorms Monday afternoon. That is the forecast for pretty much the rest of the week. Temperatures will bounce back from the upper-80s to the low-90s and there will be scattered or isolated thunderstorm chances the entire week. Increasing storm chances on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
police sirens generic photo
Man reportedly shoots himself after police chase
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road; suspect arrested
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department
Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed

Latest News

Warm and quiet the rest of the weekend and all week
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Warm Memorial Day Weekend
Warm and sunny Memorial Day Weekend
Warm Memorial Day Weekend
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Nice Memorial Day weekend
Warm, but mostly quiet holiday weekend ahead!