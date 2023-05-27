The quiet weather continues until further notice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A gorgeous day out there and for once even I was able to get outside and enjoy it! Temperatures reached the upper-80s across the board in the ArkLaTex and the sunshine hasn’t stopped all day! It stayed comfortable too, yes it is warm, but it’s not that bad out there. Tonight, we’ll actually get pretty cool but we’ll see the 70s going into midnight. Eventually, we’ll drop to the low-60s as clear skies allow for significant cooling.

Tomorrow is much of the same. Sunny skies and highs in the upper-80s. Really nothing else is expected. It will still be quite comfortable thanks to that backdoor cold front we saw move through late last night and this morning. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow night, dropping to the upper-60s.

Memorial Day will be much of the same but warmer with highs in the low-90s, there is a slight chance for some thunderstorms Monday afternoon. That is the forecast for pretty much the rest of the week. Temperatures will bounce back from the upper-80s to the low-90s and there will be scattered or isolated thunderstorm chances the entire week. Increasing storm chances on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures.

