Man on walk randomly stabbed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a man was stabbed when he was on a walk through the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

On May 27, early in the morning, the Shreveport Police Department received a call from the Shreveport Fire Department referring to a victim on the way to a local hospital with a stab wound.

The victim told officers that he was walking in the area of Marxs Street and Thornhill Avenue when a man reportedly when a bald Black male came up from behind him and stabbed him in the thigh.

The victim could not give a description of the suspect’s clothing and does not know why he was stabbed.

If you have any information that could help SPD locate the suspect, please call them at (318) 673-7300.

