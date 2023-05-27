Getting Answers
Longtime Mudbug Madness attendee encourages community to join the fun

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Food, fun and dancing continues on Saturday, May 27 at Mudbug Madness.

Attendees have the chance to eat crawfish and listen to live music all weekend long!

Martha Woods says she has been to the festival every year!

“I am really enjoying myself out here at the festival. I am with my sister Pearl and her family and we are really enjoying ourselves, so come on out everyone and have a good time!”

The festival continues tonight and will wrap up Sunday evening.

