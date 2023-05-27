Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Game wardens patrolling East Texas lakes on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend opened with a beautiful Saturday, marking the unofficial start of the summer boating season in East Texas.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Memorial Day weekend opened with a beautiful Saturday, marking the unofficial start of the summer boating season in East Texas, and game wardens are out in force.

This weekend traditionally sees the highest rates for auto and water-related accidents.

Boaters and beach-goers began arriving early Saturday on waterways such as Lake Gladewater and Lake Hawkins, in the first big weekend of late-spring, early-summer fun.

“The lakes are healthy. We have lots of families out enjoying the water. It’s national water safety week,” said Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.

Statistically, Memorial Day weekend has the most traffic accident reports, among travel holidays in the U.S. It also rates among the top weekends for water-related accidents in Texas.

“We’re going to be out there, full patrol, checking life jackets, water safety items on the boats,” Long said.

Alcohol and impaired boating contributes to a large percentage of the accidents.

“Boating while intoxicated is the same offense as driving while intoxicated. We’ll be doing sobriety checks throughout the week and throughout the summer,” the game warden said.

Most accidents can be prevented by observing some simple rules.

“Be familiar with your water safety equipment, including your throw cushion. Know the lake. Be familiar with the buoy systems. Be familiar with the weather. First and foremost is wear that life jacket. State law requires children under 13 to have it on at all times,” Todd said.

A large percentage of all boating fatalities are drownings, and most of those are cases where a life jacket was not worn.

“The last thing we want this holiday weekend is to come looking for someone at the bottom of the lake,” said Long.

Long recommends everyone operating a boat take a boaters’ safety course, and he advises anyone getting in the water to take swimming lessons.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man stabbed at random on Thornhill Avenue.
Man on walk randomly stabbed
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree
Dashcam video from SPD shows what happened the night James Edwards encountered police on May 1,...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video show police did not beat man on bicycle who filed lawsuit against department

Latest News

(KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
First responders working a major accident
People enjoy the last day of 2023 Mudbug Madness
People enjoy last day of Mudbug Madness ‘23
LCpl. Thomas Adams of Baton Rouge, a Marine killed during Operation Desert Storm, will be...
Baton Rouge Marine killed in Operation Desert Storm to be honored in Washington DC
LDWF
Boating season kicks off on Memorial Day for LDWF, agency offers boat safety tips
One person hurt when vehicle hits tree