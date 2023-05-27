Getting Answers
DA: Keithville man found guilty of severe beating in 2022

Timothy Ray Morrison, DOB: 9/25/1961
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Keithville has been convicted of aggravated battery, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Friday, May 26.

The jury of two men and four women deliberated more a little more than an hour before returning a unanimous verdict against Timothy Ray Morrison, 61. The DA’s office says in July of 2022, Morrison beat his victim, leaving them with a severe head injury and significant hearing loss.

Back on July 28, 2022, Morrison, who sells produce, had an argument with the victim, a potential customer, in the 3000 block of Devaughn Street in the Werner Park area of Shreveport. Officials say Morrison hit his victim with a metal table leg. The victim had a three-inch laceration on his head that required stitches and staples. The victim also reportedly lost 60% of his hearing as a result of the attack.

Morrison is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Katherine Dorroh on July 18. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

