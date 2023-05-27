Campti woman arrested in connection with shooting of Natchitoches man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after reportedly being involved in the shooting of a man in early May.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened May 10 around 4:30 p.m. on Burl Pickett Road in Campti. The 30-year-old male victim was shot multiple times, officials say. He was airlifted to a regional trauma center in critical condition.

Officials say someone driving down Burl Pickett Road found the man lying on the side of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The driver helped the victim into their car and drove them to the hospital. The patient was then airlifted to the trauma center from the hospital.

As the investigation moved forward, deputies identified Imani Knox, 20, as a person of interest. Officials say she was positively identified as one of two suspects involved in the shooting. Knox was arrested May 18 in the 3100 block of US 71/84. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of principal to armed robbery and principal to first-degree murder.

Knox’s bond was set at $1.25 million. Officials are still searching for the other suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.

