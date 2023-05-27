Getting Answers
1 teen dead, another injured after block party shooting in Stamps

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Stamps that occurred at 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

The incident occurred on 2nd Street at a block party.

Stamps police responded to the scene and learned two teen gunshot victims had been taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in separate private vehicles.

Eighteen-year-old Jaquarious D. Easter of Waldo was pronounced dead. A 16-year-old from East Camden is being treated at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will perform the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact state police at (870) 777-4641.

