YWCA of Northwest LA holds forum on racial justice

The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana Racial Justice Program organized a racial justice forum for the community Thursday evening.
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana Racial Justice Program organized a racial justice forum for the community Thursday evening.

On May 25, attendees gathered to openly discuss topics that focus on racial injustices. The forum was held at Centenary College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The theme was “A Discussion on Allies and Coalition Building Post George Floyd Murder and Trial.”

“With the murder of George Floyd, and Brionna Taylor and all the countless others that happened during the pandemic, we recognized that there was a racial reckoning that was happening simultaneously. But with all of that happening, there’s kind of this swing that is tapping into a different narrative and rhetoric that goes against coalition building and goes against diversity, equity [and] inclusion,” Latoya Pierce, dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Centenary College, said.

Pearce said the forum was timely with the third anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

“We want to make sure, like we talked about in the panel discussion, that it’s something that we’re setting up for the generation to come, so it’s sustainable and the work outlives us,” Pearce said.

The forum was held as part of the YWCA’s racial justice challenge, a 21-day challenge that calls for YWCA facilities to participate in creating event and activities for the platform to address events impacting the BIPOC community.

KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn moderated the forum.

