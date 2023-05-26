Warm, but mostly quiet holiday weekend ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend will come and go with little impact from Mother Nature. We’re looking at warm, but not too hot, and mainly dry conditions for the next 3 days. The humidity will also stay comfortable for this time of year. A little more mugginess along with a slight increase in rain chances will return next week.

We’ll stay quiet and pleasant this evening and into tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling back through the 70s this evening and into the 60s later tonight.

Look for a mostly sunny Saturday ahead. Temperatures will heat back up into the mid to upper 80s with low humidity expected. Another day of dry weather is likely for the majority of the ArkLaTex. Sunday will bring similar conditions.

Memorial Day will have a few more clouds and maybe a stray shower, but the chance of rain is only around 10%. After another comfortable start in the 60s in the morning we’ll warm to near 90 by afternoon.

The humidity will creep back up starting on Tuesday and with it so will the rain chances. But right now we’re still only expected some isolated coverage of showers and storms through midweek. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for highs. Those rain chances will likely dwindle for the end of the week with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs close to 90 which is about average for early June.

Have a great holiday weekend!

