Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Warm, but mostly quiet holiday weekend ahead!

By Jeff Castle
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend will come and go with little impact from Mother Nature. We’re looking at warm, but not too hot, and mainly dry conditions for the next 3 days. The humidity will also stay comfortable for this time of year. A little more mugginess along with a slight increase in rain chances will return next week.

We’ll stay quiet and pleasant this evening and into tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling back through the 70s this evening and into the 60s later tonight.

Look for a mostly sunny Saturday ahead. Temperatures will heat back up into the mid to upper 80s with low humidity expected. Another day of dry weather is likely for the majority of the ArkLaTex. Sunday will bring similar conditions.

Memorial Day will have a few more clouds and maybe a stray shower, but the chance of rain is only around 10%. After another comfortable start in the 60s in the morning we’ll warm to near 90 by afternoon.

The humidity will creep back up starting on Tuesday and with it so will the rain chances. But right now we’re still only expected some isolated coverage of showers and storms through midweek. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for highs. Those rain chances will likely dwindle for the end of the week with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs close to 90 which is about average for early June.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road; suspect arrested
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
A man was shot while in a vehicle.
Man critically shot while in vehicle

Latest News

Nice Memorial Day weekend
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update
Another warm and dry day ahead
It’s a rinse & repeat forecast for today
Another warm and dry afternoon
Matt's midday weather update
Another warm and dry day ahead
Matt's morning weather update