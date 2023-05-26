Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Stop the Bleed training event hosted by law enforcement, fire department

SFD and Shreveport police host Stop he Bleed.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement and firefighters in Shreveport want to teach people to Stop the Bleed.

The Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Police Department and City Marshal’s Office teamed up to train residents on how to treat a bleeding wound before medics make it to the scene.

“People are quick to pull out their cell phones when they witness something traumatic, whether or not it’s a motor vehicle accident, gunshot wound, stab wound or just a mistake. So a lot of times, picking up that cell phone, the same amount of time it took you to pick up that cell phone and pull out the app to record, you could’ve been saving a life,” SFD Chief Clarence Reese said.

Oschner LSU Health also trained attendees at the event. The hospital has a new program that provides resources to people who survive gunshot wounds.

“In the past, when someone is injured with a gunshot wound and discharged, there’s not a lot of other resources that were offered when they left. With this program, we’re able to offer more resources,” Michael Norton, of LSU Health, said.

If you see someone suffering from a bleeding wound, you can apply a tourniquet. If you don’t have one, use gauze, a towel or a t-shirt to pack the wound before medical services arrive.

