SPD looking for runaway last seen on Choctaw Trail

Sema’J Mitchell, 17
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for help in finding a 17-year-old runaway.

On May 21, Sema’J Mitchell, 17, was last seen in the 400 block of Choctaw Trail in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He is described as being 5′6″ tall and weighing 155 lbs.

Mitchell was last seen wearing black and gray shorts, a white t-shirt, and black and white Nike slippers. He also has tattoos on both of his hands.

SPD is asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

