SPD looking for 2 runaway teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two teens who ran away from home.

The cases are being investigated separately.

DETAILS

Toni Moore, 14

DESCRIPTION: 5′ 8″, 200 lbs, brown hair

DATE/LOCATION LAST SEEN: May 18, 4900 block of Kitt Place

CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: white shirt, black pants

Sema’J Mitchell, 17

DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″, 155 lbs, tattoos on both hands

DATE/LOCATION LAST SEEN: May 21, 400 block of Choctaw Trail

CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: black and gray shorts, white t-shirt, black and white Nike slippers

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moore or Mitchell should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.