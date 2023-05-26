Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD looking for 2 runaway teens

Sema'J Mitchell, 17, and Toni Moore, 14
Sema'J Mitchell, 17, and Toni Moore, 14(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two teens who ran away from home.

The cases are being investigated separately.

DETAILS

Toni Moore, 14

  • DESCRIPTION: 5′ 8″, 200 lbs, brown hair
  • DATE/LOCATION LAST SEEN: May 18, 4900 block of Kitt Place
  • CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: white shirt, black pants

Sema’J Mitchell, 17

  • DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″, 155 lbs, tattoos on both hands
  • DATE/LOCATION LAST SEEN: May 21, 400 block of Choctaw Trail
  • CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: black and gray shorts, white t-shirt, black and white Nike slippers

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moore or Mitchell should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road; suspect arrested
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
police sirens generic photo
Man reportedly shoots himself after police chase

Latest News

LSU women's basketball national championship team visits the White House on May 26, 2023.
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win
LSU Health Shreveport graduated its first class of medical students on May 26, 1973.
LSU Health Shreveport celebrates 50 years of educating medical students
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Body & dashcam video from SPD incident w/man on bike released
LSU Health Shreveport celebrates 50th anniversary