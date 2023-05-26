Getting Answers
Nonprofit hosts fundraiser supporting survivors of sexual violence

Project Celebration and Kings Nutrition team up to raise funds for victims of sexual assault.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Project Celebration and Kings Nutrition team up to raise funds for victims of sexual assault.

On May 26, the nonprofit, Project Celebration, will be holding its fundraiser to raise funds to help support survivors of sexual violence. The event will be held at Kings Nutrition, 6105 Youree Drive, between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project Celebration Inc.’s Sexual Assault Program.

“Bring your family, friends, and coworkers out to get a loaded tea or a meal replacement shake! Be sure to mention Project Celebration when ordering,” says a statement from Project Celebration. “We are so grateful to community partners like King’s Nutrition for their continued support of Project Celebration, Inc. and survivors of sexual violence in our community.”

The organization currently operates two domestic violence shelters that provide safe housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence and provides services in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The shelters are Taylor House DV Shelter, located in Sabine Parish, and PCI DV Shelter, located in Caddo Parish.

PCI DV Shelter also provides free services, such as medical, personal, and court advocacy.

Project Celebration also has outreach offices in each parish to provide services to nonresidential clients and offer coaching and parenting classes through the Family Resource Center. The Child Advocacy Center conducts forensic interviews for children.

If you want to donate, volunteer, or learn more about Project Celebration, visit https://www.projectcelebration.com/.

