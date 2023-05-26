Mudbug Madness brings food & fun to Shreveport for 39 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Which Shreveport event has been around since 1984 and is now one of Louisiana’s biggest festivals? Mudbug Madness, of course!

Happening this weekend, the popular festival is entering its 39th year. There’s a packed itinerary full of Cajun, zydeco, blues and jazz music, delicious food from a variety of vendors, fun activities, and friendly competitions.

Admission is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and there are special deals on food and drinks. KSLA’s own Biskie Duncan, Matt Jones and Chris Demirdjian will compete in the Media Crawfish Eating Contest at 11:30 a.m.!

The fun takes place at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport through Sunday, May 28. For a full list of activities or to buy tickets, click here.

