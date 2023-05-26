MIND MATTERS: What is social wellness?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Social wellness is a part of wellness that focuses on connection. It has been proven that when you are more connected with others in your community, you can often see improvements in your personal mood.

Robyn Allen, a licensed clinical social worker, joined KSLA Friday, May 26 to talk about why connecting with others is a powerful tool to help give people a sense of self-worth and fulfillment. He also talked about how to cultivate an environment for social wellness.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

It has been proven that when you are more connected with others in your community, you can often see improvements in your personal mood.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.