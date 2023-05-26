Getting Answers
Man reportedly shoots himself after police chase

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted by Shreveport police faces life threatening injuries after reportedly shooting himself.

The incident occurred on Jordan Street around 6 p.m. According to officials with SPD, officers tried to confront a suspect wanted for aggravated assault. He then led them on a chase that ended in him allegedly pulling out a firearm and shooting himself.

It’s unknown if the shooting was intentional or not, say officials.

The man is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

