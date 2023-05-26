Man reportedly shoots himself after police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted by Shreveport police faces life threatening injuries after reportedly shooting himself.

The incident occurred on Jordan Street around 6 p.m. According to officials with SPD, officers tried to confront a suspect wanted for aggravated assault. He then led them on a chase that ended in him allegedly pulling out a firearm and shooting himself.

It’s unknown if the shooting was intentional or not, say officials.

The man is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.