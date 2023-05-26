Getting Answers
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win

The president and many dignitaries recognized the hard work of the players of the LSU women's basketball team for their national championship win.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team traveled to Washington D.C. to celebrate its national championship title.

A special ceremony was held for the team at the White House on Friday, May 26.

LSU released the following statement about what happened with forward Sa’Myah Smith:

“During LSU’s ceremony at the White House, Sa’Myah Smith started feeling overheated, nauseous, and like she might faint before being helped down. Smith was conscious and communicating with the LSU and White House medical staff while being evaluated. Everything checked out well and she was able to return to the team. She is feeling well, in good spirits, and will undergo further evaluation once back in Baton Rouge.”

The Tigers left Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 25, for Washington D.C. to celebrate its historic win at the US Capitol.

When the team arrived, the ladies headed to the US Capitol where the Louisiana Congressional Delegation welcomed the players with a lunch and tour.

In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.
Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.
The LSU women's basketball team arrived back in Baton Rouge as the 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.
LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.
Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch the games.

