LSU Health Shreveport celebrates 50 years of educating medical students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fifty years ago on May 26, LSU Health Shreveport’s first graduates received doctorate degrees; on Friday, university officials, alumni, and students gathered to celebrate.

On May 26, 1973, the then-named LSU School of Medicine graduated students receiving their doctorate degrees. At the celebratory event, alumni shared their experiences as students. University administrators shared their excitement with the progress that has been made within the institution over the past five decades.

”This institution, this LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine has become a transformational institution in north Louisiana, so it’s just so exciting to be a part of that and to celebrate on today, that today, 50 years ago, the first class graduated from this medical school,” said Dr. David Guzick, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

Also on Friday, KSLA got an inside look at LSU Health Shreveport’s new $84 million Center for Medical Education; the facility is expected to open this fall.

