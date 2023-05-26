Getting Answers
Liberty-Eylau teachers awarded for completing successful school year

The checks were based on the Teachers Incentive Allotment funded by the State of Texas.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Friday, May 26 was the last day of school at Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana, and some teachers got a big send off for summer vacation.

Before retiring, Superintendent Ronnie Thompson’s last official duty was encouraging other teachers to continue educating kids. Thompson and other administrators surprised 17 of their teachers with extra checks for completing a successful year. The checks were based on the Teachers Incentive Allotment funded by the State of Texas.

Superintendent Thompson and other administrators surprised 17 of their teachers with extra checks for completing a successful year.(KSLA)

“These teachers have shown tremendous growth in their kids, in their scores from the beginning of the year to the end of the year,” he said.

The individual checks ranged from $7,000 to $26,000.

“It [teaching] is my passion and my purpose. So with it or without it, it is still my passion and my purpose,” said teacher Domonica James.

Superintendent Thompson and other administrators surprised 17 of their teachers with extra checks for completing a successful year.(KSLA)

The honored teachers said the extra money is right on time for an enjoyable summer vacation.

“It gives us a focus on why we are here for kids and it is just fantastic to celebrate teachers and all the hard work they put in,” said Thompson.

