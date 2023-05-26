It’s a rinse & repeat forecast for today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and comfortable with wake up temperatures in the 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine along with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hopefully you have lots of outdoor plans for the long holiday weekend because the weather is going to be ideal! We are expecting plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days in the upper 80s. Humidity will stay very low for this time of year making it feel comfy despite the warm temperatures.

Memorial Day itself is looking warm and dry with temperatures approaching 90 for many.

Heading into next week, humidity will slowly start to creep up and it will definitely feel more like summer by the second half of the week. Storm chances will also begin to increase slightly but even then, anything that does develop will be isolated and no widespread rainfall is expected.

There are some signs in the longer range that we could have a more active pattern arrive by next weekend with better rain chances for all of the ArkLaTex.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.