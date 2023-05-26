Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

It’s a rinse & repeat forecast for today

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and comfortable with wake up temperatures in the 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine along with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hopefully you have lots of outdoor plans for the long holiday weekend because the weather is going to be ideal! We are expecting plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days in the upper 80s. Humidity will stay very low for this time of year making it feel comfy despite the warm temperatures.

Memorial Day itself is looking warm and dry with temperatures approaching 90 for many.

Heading into next week, humidity will slowly start to creep up and it will definitely feel more like summer by the second half of the week. Storm chances will also begin to increase slightly but even then, anything that does develop will be isolated and no widespread rainfall is expected.

There are some signs in the longer range that we could have a more active pattern arrive by next weekend with better rain chances for all of the ArkLaTex.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road; suspect arrested
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
A man was shot while in a vehicle.
Man critically shot while in vehicle

Latest News

Another warm and dry day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Warm again Friday
Warm & mostly dry through the holiday weekend
Warm holiday weekend
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Warm again Friday
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update