DOTD announces $110+ million project to repair I-20 in Bossier, parts of Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - DOTD has announced a major highway construction project to repair heavily used sections of I-20 in Bossier City and Shreveport.

Bids were accepted Wednesday, May 10. The contract was awarded to JB James Construction, llc. for a cost of $117,656,250.15.

The project includes the full reconstruction of all lanes of I-20 from just west of LA 3 (Benton Road) near Hamilton Road to LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive). This means the pavement will be removed down to the roadway sub-base and will be replaced. DOTD says this section of I-20 sees between 62,000 and 86,000 vehicles per day.

The construction project will be done in stages, and includes all on and off-ramps at the five interchanges between Benton Road and Industrial Drive in Bossier.

“This is a significant project, not just for Shreveport-Bossier, but for the northwest region as a whole,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “A critical investment like this in our interstate system translates to our continued ability to move goods and services efficiently, as well as to provide the travel experience residents and visitors expect.”

The project also includes concrete patching on I-20 from Pines Road in Shreveport to I-220 in Bossier. Lighting system components along I-20 in Bossier will also be replaced, DOTD says.

Construction is set to begin in late 2023; lane closures will be necessary in both directions for the majority of the project.

Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

