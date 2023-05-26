Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Dog still looking for forever home after more than 5 years at shelters

A dog is awaiting adoption after spending more than 2,000 days at animal shelters. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A dog in Ohio is looking for a forever home after spending more than five years at area animal shelters.

WOIO reports that Hershel, a 6-year-old mixed breed, has not been adopted in over 2,000 days.

The 6-year-old pup currently resides at the Lake Humane Society, where he has been living since April.

“Our hearts are breaking for Hershel,” shelter representatives said. “Hershel has never known what it feels like to live in a home with a family that loves him.”

Rescuers said Hershel was living outdoors in horrible conditions when he was initially taken in at the age of 1.

“He was skin and bones, shivering and scared,” shelter representatives said. “A medical examination confirmed that Hershel was severely frostbitten and was close to starvation.”

The shelter team said it didn’t happen overnight, but Hershel is in good spirits and healthy while he awaits his new family.

“We hope that sharing his story will help him find a family,” shelter representatives said.

Earlier this month, Hershel was able to get a small taste of life outside the shelter. A volunteer said they took him for a sleepover and he adjusted better than they could have ever imagined.

“He was a complete gentleman. And even though his home visit was short, it gave him hope and a glimpse of what life will be like once he finds his forever family,” shelter representatives said.

Volunteers said they will continue taking Hershel on such experiences until he gets adopted.

“Hershel has done his best but after five years he has waited long enough,” shelter representatives said.

More information on Hershel or other available animals at the shelter can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

Latest News

Grilling safety tips to remember
Massive police presence in parking lot of PEG & Co. Fine Jewelry
Massive police presence in parking lot of PEG & Co. Fine Jewelry
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar