8 new officers join SPD; department remains 150 officers short

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a statistic we hear many times when a violent crime has happened in Shreveport: the city is down more than 100 officers. People living in Shreveport neighborhoods want to see something done.

On Friday, May 26, the city filled that gap, by a few at least, as several new officers took the oath to protect and serve the Shreveport community.

The Shreveport Police Department held its commencement ceremony Friday morning. Eight new officers have joined the force. The new additions to SPD come as they still face a significant shortage of officers. SPD says they need 150 more officers to be fully staffed. Chief Wayne Smith is excited for the new officers that have joined though.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, eight new officers joined the Shreveport Police Department. (KSLA)

“Where eight new police officers for the Shreveport Police Department and three for the DeSoto Parish Sherriff’s Department went through the months of rigorous training and will now begin their field training process. And even though we’re suffering from some shortage, we have an intensified effort to hire more and bring more recruits into our fold,” the chief said at the graduation ceremony.

The new officers will have to go through an additional year-long training session working with experienced officers before they will be on their own.

