Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

1 arrested, 1 wanted in juvenile sex crime cases

Cortez Lane, DOB: 6/18/1981, and Clifton Mosely, DOB: 7/23/1977
Cortez Lane, DOB: 6/18/1981, and Clifton Mosely, DOB: 7/23/1977(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested one men accused of sex crimes against a juvenile and are looking for another.

Cortez Lane, 41, was arrested, while Clifton Mosely, 45, is wanted. Both men are accused of molesting a juvenile in two separate cases. Mosely’s reported victim was 13 at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on Mosely’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road; suspect arrested
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
A man was shot while in a vehicle.
Man critically shot while in vehicle

Latest News

The victim is believed to be the 51-year-old homeowner.
Woman found dead in fatal trailer fire
Sema’J Mitchell, 17
SPD looking for runaway last seen on Choctaw Trail
Telly Award winning students of NSULA.
Northwestern communication students win Telly Awards
LSU women's basketball team honored at White House (Full Ceremony)