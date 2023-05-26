1 arrested, 1 wanted in juvenile sex crime cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested one men accused of sex crimes against a juvenile and are looking for another.

Cortez Lane, 41, was arrested, while Clifton Mosely, 45, is wanted. Both men are accused of molesting a juvenile in two separate cases. Mosely’s reported victim was 13 at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on Mosely’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.