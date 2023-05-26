1 arrested, 1 wanted in juvenile sex crime cases
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested one men accused of sex crimes against a juvenile and are looking for another.
Cortez Lane, 41, was arrested, while Clifton Mosely, 45, is wanted. Both men are accused of molesting a juvenile in two separate cases. Mosely’s reported victim was 13 at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information on Mosely’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
