Woman found dead in fatal trailer fire

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RODESSA, La. (KSLA) - A woman was found dead in her trailer after it caught on fire Thursday morning.

The fire began just after 11 a.m. on May 25 in the 11000 block of French Rd. in Rodessa. A female, who lived alone, at the address was found deceased in her trailer that caught fire, say officials with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caddo Fire District 8 and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal are currently investigated the cause of the blaze.

Investigators say an autopsy will determine the woman’s cause of death.

