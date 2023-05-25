Getting Answers
Warm & mostly dry through the holiday weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Little change in the weather is ahead through the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the upper 80s to around 90. Rain chances look slim to none. We’ll see a slight uptick in wet weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Skies will clear heading into this evening and tonight. We’ll be comfortable again with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday. Look for sun in the morning followed by a few afternoon clouds. Rain chances are nearly zero in most spots, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out in a few locations. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s for highs which is right around average for this time of year. The humidity will also remain tolerable for late May.

No change in the weather is expected over the weekend. We’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky with mainly dry conditions. Mornings will stay comfortable in the low to mid 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

A few more clouds will come in on Memorial Day, but once again most of the area will stay dry. The chance for rain is a low 10%. Temperatures will warm just a little more with afternoon highs getting to around 90.

A few showers or storms are back Tuesday and into Wednesday, but rain coverage will remain isolated at best. Expect it be just as warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, but we will pick up just a little bit of humidity.

Have a great night!

