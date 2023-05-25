Getting Answers
Visit Shreveport-Bossier unveils master plan, new brand

Officials gathered on Thursday, May 25 to unveil Visit Shreveport-Bossier’s ten-year Destination Master Plan and new regional brand.
By Jasmine Franklin
May. 25, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials gathered on Thursday, May 25 to unveil Visit Shreveport-Bossier’s ten-year Destination Master Plan and new regional brand.

The press conference was held at 11 a.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center Red River Room located at 400 Caddo Street.

The project has been in the works for a few years. The master plan includes increasing tourism and unity to the Shreveport-Bossier areas. Other parts of the plan include developing a lively convention center district and improving infrastructure in outdoor areas. The Bossier Chamber of Commerce says the theme is to bring unity on both sides of the river.

“We are so excited today to reveal this new plan of where we all come together to work together to talk on the same story and move this region forward. It is time to change the dialogue and to change that story, that we are here together to work together to play together and move our community forward,” Lisa Johnson, President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, said.

